Shehnaaz Gill Gives A Tight Hug To An Emotional Fan, Netizens Call Her 'Queen of Hearts'

Shehnaaz Gill Hugs Emotional Fans: Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts with her cute and goofy videos, glamorous photoshoots and her deep connect with fans and followers. Shehnaaz, who has around 11.6 million Instagram followers is often lauded by netizens for her fun posts on social media. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor has a massive following by fans who have nicknamed themselves as Shehnaazians on social media. Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13, post which she started dating her co-contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Even after the latter pass away SidNaaz, the couple’s nickname trends big on social media. Shehnaaz recently met her young fans, teenager girls at a public event. The girls looked emotionally overwhelmed and broke down as they hugged Shehnaaz.Also Read - Weekend Destinations Near Kolkata: Planning A Trip To Kolkata? Do Visit These Serene Locations - Watch Video

Shehnaaz Called ‘Queen of Hearts’

Shehnaaz embraced and consoled her fans who got teary eyed and couldn’t help crying as they met their idol. The fan girls were seen hugging and kissing Shehnaaz on the cheek. Shehnaaz after hugging her die-hard fans, patted and smiled at them before moving ahead. The actor wore a grey backless gown as she looked stunning and alluring at the event. Shehnaaz’s fans commented on the viral clip and wrote, “Queen of hearts ❤️ #shehnaazgill.” Another fan commented, “Loads of love and blessings to my darling baby…#ShehnaazGill 😘❤️.” A netizen also wrote, “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ #shehnaazgill.”

Check out the reactions:

Shehnaaz was also seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

