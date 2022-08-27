Shehnaaz Gill is a Nightingale as She Sings ‘Taaron ke Shehar’: Shehnaaz Gill is someone who never shies away from sharing her multi-talented persona with her fans. The actor is a pro when it comes to acing the social media game. From sharing her vacation pictures to photoshoot or just having some fun with nature, her posts are admired by SidNaazians. Shehnaaz was dating late actor Siddharth Shukla, her co-contestant at Bigg Boss 13 has been nicknamed as SidNaaz by netizens as a tribute to the couple’s romance. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor now posted a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen singing Neha Kakkar’s song Taaron ke Shehar at the recording studio.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Turns Yogini as She Meditates Under Waterfall, SidNaazians Call Her 'Eighth Wonder'

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Kaise Hua’ From Kabir Singh, Emotional SidNaaz Fans Can’t Get Over Mesmerising Voice - Watch

SIDNAAZIANS PARISE SHEHNAAZ’S HIDDEN TALENT

Shehnaaz captioned her post as, “⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.” Her fans and followers were overwhelmed by her soulful singing and showered her with praises. Shehnaaz was lauded for singing better than the orginal as a SidNaazian worte “Whenever she is singing any song say ” You sing better than the original one” #ShehnaazGill.” Another fan commented, “What a hidden talent favorite🤩😍😘😘♥️♥️.” A netizen also wrote, “Your voice makes me forget my worries calm my mind and make me feel relaxed. #ShehnaazGill.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Ran Away From Home at 22 And Blocked Her Family: 'Returned Only When I Became Famous'

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi actor and singer who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13. She also featured in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, check out this space at India.com.