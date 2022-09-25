Shehnaaz Gill Mesmerizes Netizens With Her Soulful Voice: Shehnaaz Gill always surprises her fandom with her glamorous photoshoots, goofy reels, candid statements and her singing talent. The actor-singing has recently started her singles from recording studio lending her voice to popular musical numbers. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor recently sang Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. SidNaaz fans (the nickname by netizens for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla fans) went gaga over Shehnaaz’s beautiful rendition. The actor shared her singing video reel on her Instagram handle which was in no time flooded with accolades by netizens.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dazzles in Blue Salwar-Suit, Fans Say 'Prettiest Punjab, Born to Shine' - Watch Viral Video

SIDNAAZIANS PRAISE SHEHNAAZ GILL’S SINGING SKILLS

Shehnaaz captioned her video reel post as “Kaisa laga yeh song (referring to the fans and followers whether they liked the song or not?)??” SidNaaz fans in no time started pouring heart, heart-shaped eye and thumbs up emojis leadung the actor’s singing skills. A fan commented, “Tujhme rab dikhta hai (I see God in You) 😍❤️ #sidnaaz.” Another SidNaazian wrote, “Hey Love you ❤️.” A user also commented, “What A Magical Voice 🔥🔥🔥.” Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai was orginally has two versions in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The male version is sung by Roop Kumar Rathod, while the female version has Shreya Ghoshal’s voice. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Hot in Her Barbie Avatar, Shares Super Cute Insta Reels - Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

