Shehnaaz Gill Oozes Oomph in BTS ‘Moonrise’ Clip in Red-Hot High-Slit Gown, SidNaazians React – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Drops Hot BTS Video: Shehnaaz Gill is here to set up your weekend mood with her sizzling BTS (behind-the-scenes) Moonrise video. The actor known for her goofy reels and video clips from recording studio once again shared a hot video in sexy red outfit that is breaking the internet. Shehnaaz keeps on sharing her pictures and clips from photoshoots and travel hikes. Her jovial persona, melodious voice, unique fashion sense and charisma always add up to the glam quotient. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is being appreciated these days for her music video Moonrise with Guru Randhawa. The BTS videos are also being loved by netizens.

SHEHNAAZ GILL’S BTS VIDEO HAILED BY SIDNAAZIANS

Shehnaaz captioned her post as, “Today’s mood ♥️.” She can be seen posing in her red-hot thigh-high-slit dress in the glamorous video. The video brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Her fans and followers drooped hearts, heart-shaped-eye, fire and kiss emojis on her viral post. SidNaazians also went berserk over the jaw dropping BTS clip that has set the mercury rising in winter.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S BTS VIDEO:

Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

