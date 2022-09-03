Shehnaaz Gill Reacts to Ranveer Singh Naked Photoshoot: Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stylish and unique fashion sense and goofy social media posts has an interesting reaction to Ranveer Singh’s nude pictures. The actor was recently asked about her reaction and opinion on Ranveer’s naked photoshoot controversy. Shehnaaz expressed her appreciation for the actor’s viral controversial pictures in a funny way. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor is loved by her fans for her honest and candid confessions with no filters. Shehnaaz’s remark while contesting in Bigg Boss 13 while calling herself ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif (Katrina Kaif of Punjab)’ became popular. The Punjabi actor and singer, however, recently regretted her statement and said she shouldn’t have said it.Also Read - Sidnaaz Video: After Sidharth Shukla's Demise, This Is How Shehnaaz Misses Him | Watch

SHEHNAAZ CONFESSES HER LIKING FOR RANVEER SINGH

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz was quizzed what would she like to tell Ranveer, is she got an opportunity to talk about his nude pictures. The actor blushed and told, “I would say to him that “Aapki Instagram mein maine kabhi post like nahi ki. Wo pehli post like ki (I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked).” Also Read - On Sidharth Shukla's First Death Anniversary, Rita Maa And Family Organise Prayer Meet With Brahma Kumaris - See Inside Pics

Recently, Ranveer recorded his statement with Mumbai Police regarding the nude photoshoot. The actor told the Mumbai Police that it was not him who uploaded the controversial pictures. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Enlightens The Filmfare Red Carpet in a Manish Malhotra Saree, Nitezens Say 'Kya Khoob Lagati Ho' | Watch Video

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill and Ranveer Singh, check out this space at India.com.