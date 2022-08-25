Shehnaaz Gill Turns Yogini as She Meditates Under Waterfall: Shehnaaz Gill, who recently mesmerized SidNaazians with her soulful singing posted a new video on her Instagram handle. In the new viral clip Shehnaaz can be seen meditating under waterfall and having fun with her brother Shehbaaz. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor had earlier posted her video singing Tu Itna Zaroori Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh which got netizens emotional. SidNaaz fans were all hearts as they remembered the late actor Siddharth Shukla and his bonding with Shehnaaz. Now in her new post Shehnaaz shows her love for nature as fans praise the adorable video.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Kaise Hua’ From Kabir Singh, Emotional SidNaaz Fans Can’t Get Over Mesmerising Voice - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Feels Close to Nature

The actor captioned her post as, “Look deep into nature. then you will understand Life better 🤍 #shehnaazgill.” Shehnaaz can be seen wearing black casual T-shirt and matching shorts in the clip as she meditates under the waterfall and strikes an animated pose while spreads her hands feeling the breezy air at the forest. A fan commented on her post and wrote, “Beautiful girl in the universe #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz forever.” Another netizen wrote, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!! ❤️🌹.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill After Sidharth Shukla's Demise: 'Duniya Ke Aage Roge Toh Log Bolenge Sympathy Gain...'

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi actor and singer who also featured in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

