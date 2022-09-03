Shehnaaz Gill Tweets on World Beard Day: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the hot favourites among her fandom on the internet. The actor is admired and hailed by her fans for her fashion experiments, soulful singing and goofy social media posts. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor recently tweeted on World Beard Day and got a goofy reply from none other than Abhishek Bachchan. Junior Bachchan is known for his witty one-liners and sense of humour. The Dasvi actor responded to Shehnaaz’s tweet and in no time was lauded by SidNaazians (nickname of the internet fan-base who support Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla). Jr B is not regularly active on the micro-blogging site but his humorous tweets at times leave the netizens in splits.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Opens up on Her Reaction to Ranveer Singh's Naked Photoshoot: 'Wo Pehli Instagram Post...'

CHECK OUT ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S GOOFY REPLY TO SHEHNAAZ:

SIDNAAZIANS WELCOME AB JUNIOR

Shehnaaz tweeted, “What’s all this hype around a beard it’s got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai? #WorldBeardDay.” AB Jr replied to her tweet with a picture on ‘shaving’ with the hashtag #hairymasculinity. He captioned his tweet response as, “It’s not JUST a beard. #WorldBeardDay.” The text on the picture shared by Jr B read “Shaving Isn’t Just Removing Hair.” A bearded man’s face had captions written on him such as – ” Ballsy, My Pride, Beast Mode on, I’m The Boss.” Shehnaaz’s fans responded to Junior Bachchan’s reply and wrote, “Welcome to Shehnaaz Gill’s TL.” Also Read - Remembering Sidharth Shukla: 5 Times SidNaaz's Heartfelt Chemistry Won us Over - Check Best Moments

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi actor and singer who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. She also featured in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

