Shehnaaz Gill’s Heartfelt Rendition of B Praak’s ‘Zindagi’ Mesmerizes Netizens, SidNaazians Say ‘Purest Voice…’ – Check Viral Reactions
Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt rendition of B Praak's Punjabi song 'Zindagi' mesmerized SidNazians as they heaped praise for her soulful voice.
Shehnaaz Gill’s Rendition of ‘Zindagi’ Mesmerizes Netizens: Shehnaaz Gill is once again winning hearts with her heartfelt rendition of B Praak’s Punjabi song Zindagi. The actor is breaking the internet with her viral video of Zindagi being hailed by SidNaazians. Shehnaaz, who is always spot on with her social media game keeps treating her fans with fun reels, glamorous photoshoots, travel hikes and videos from the recording studio. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor once again took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to post a new reel where she sung the melodious B Praak number Zindagi. In no time SidNaazians tweeted Shehnaaz’s singing video on their handles and praised her mesmerizing voice.
CHECK OUT SIDNAAZ FANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S ZINDAGI RENDITION:
@ishehnaaz_gill weekend bloom with this purest soul voice #ShehnaazGiIl#Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/0uW8Dw5SIh
— Hir (@Heer44279606) November 5, 2022
Punjabi song in her beautiful voice #ShehnaazGiIl #SidharthShukIa #SidNaazians #Sidnaaz #SidHearts #shehnaazsidharthshukla pic.twitter.com/1WJlXSArBu
— Asra Fathima (@AsraFat73609767) November 5, 2022
bollywood actors #shehnaazGill Punjab queen update a new song Rabba ve covere songs #ShehnaazGiIl pic.twitter.com/I0CIKj752m
— Varunkanta Pradhan (@VarunkantaPrad2) November 5, 2022
.@ishehnaaz_gill making us fall in love with her again and again 😍#ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #Sidnaaz #FirstIndiaTelly pic.twitter.com/080QoQAHfE
— First India Telly (@firstindiatelly) November 5, 2022
#ShehnaazGiIl breaking the internet and winning heart hearts through her voice 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ItkcP9BqJR
— Sheetal (@Sheetu2001) November 5, 2022
Shehnaaz shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 where her co-contestant was late actor Sidharth Shukla. The duo started dating after the show. Shehnaaz was also seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
