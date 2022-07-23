Sidharth Shukla’s Cousin Remembers Last Phone Call With Him: Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate demise might be a great loss to his family, fans and entertainment industry. But Sidharth’s legacy stays on with the love and adulation the actor gets for his craft and charisma. Sidharth’s cousin, Aditya Shukla who made his TV debut with Jab Jab Bahar Aaye recently revealed that he was inspired by his elder cousin . Aditya admitted that it was Sid who had an influence on him when he decided to be an actor. Aditya reacted on how the sibling never mentioned about their closeness in the media. He said, “That’s how we have always been. Even Sidharth liked to keep it lowkey and I, too, never mentioned him. I am talking about it now because I want people to know that Sidharth has a big family, and we are all there for each other.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sensuously Dances to Sofia Reyes’ ‘1,2,3’ in Hot Pink Mini Dress, SidNaaz Fans Loved It | Watch

Sid And Aditya Shared a Close Bond

Aditya, reflecting on his bond with the late actor stated, "Sidharth was my elder brother, his father and my father are brothers and that's how we are related. After he passed away, I performed his last rites. I still remember, many years ago my mother's office was right opposite Sidharth's home and whenever I would visit her, I would go to his house and spend time with him. When we were younger, we shared some good times together and after growing up, when I was in college, he would take me on bike rides because he knew how much I loved that. Later, when he got busy with his work, we didn't get much time together, but we were always there for each other."

Sidharth Guided Aditya In Showbiz

Aditya told that he had discussed his interest in acting with Sidharth many years ago. "I used to ask him what about the challenges that he had faced when he got into showbiz and he would guide me," he says. Aditya tried speaking to Sidharth just a few days before he passed away in September last year. He shares, "I had called him, but he was busy with his work, so we couldn't talk. I wish we had spoken that day. But it was God's wish and we can't do anything about it. I sometimes feel that he has just gone abroad for work and will return soon."

Aditya’s mother Shielly Shukla, too, is an actress, who is currently a part of the show Mithai. The actor who is curently seen in Nagmani mentioned, “Initially, I wasn’t interested in acting, but my mother always wanted me to be an actor. Later, looking at Sidharth’s career, I got inspired and decided to get into this profession. Today I am very happy with my choice, but I have a long way to go and there is a lot I would like to explore.”