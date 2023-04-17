Home

SidNaaz Fans React to Salman Khan’s Statement Where he Asked Shehnaaz Gill to ‘Move on’

Salman Khan Asks SidNaaz (Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla) Fans to Let Her Move On, Netizens React

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been giving hints about Shehnaaz Gill moving on in her life. On the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman had told Shehnaaz to ‘move on’. He then pulled her and Raghav’s leg while talking indirectly about their chemistry on the set of KKBKKJ. During the promotions of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan shared a message for Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla (SidNaaz) fans. He asked them to leave Shehnaaz alone, and let her ‘move on in life’.

A video of Salman Khan from the show has gone viral where Shehnaaz looked at him on as he said, “Sid (Sidharth) ka dehant ho gaya hai bohut time pehle. Pure social media par log ‘SidNaaz-SidNaaz’ karte hai. Ab woh duniya mein nahi raha, aur woh khud jahan par bhi ho, yehi chahega ki uske (Shehnaaz) zindagi mein koi aaye, shadi ho jaye, bache-wache ho jaye (Sidharth died a long time ago, but social media is full of SidNaaz fans. He is not in this world anymore, and wherever he is, he would have wanted Shehnaaz to have someone in her life, to marry, to have kids).”

Khan further said, “Par yeh social media wale koi hain jo ‘SidNaaz-SidNaaz’ lekar… Zindagi bhar ye kunwari rahegi kya? Aur yeh jitne bhi ‘Sidnaaz-Sidnaaz’ karte hain, unme se ek ko bhi isne chun liye, toh woh khud bolega ‘Haan thik hai…’ Bakwaas batein sunna nahi, apne dil ki suno, samjhe, aur move on in life. Ho gaya (Some ‘Sidnaaz fans on social media do not stop. Is Shehnaaz expected to stay single all her life? If she choose one of these fans, they will be happy to be with her. Shehnaaz, don’t listen to rubbish, understood, and move on in your life. It is done now).”

Dialogue Delivered by SK 🤣🤣

Well done bhai kya dialogues padhe hoo,

Mujhe BB ke wkw ki yaad aagyi 😂😂😂#SidNaaz ka officially ntv par kaat diya

End of tributes and sympathy?? Don’t think so 😜pic.twitter.com/8Sh4Qp2mFv — Asim Riaz Trends™ (@asim_trend) April 16, 2023

SidNaaz fans didn’t take it positively, instead trolled Salman Khan for talking like this. A user wrote, “Sidharth teri ab bahot kami mehsoos ho rhi yaar🥺🥺🥺🥺 She really needs you💔💔 We really needs you💔💔 He must be telling from above: *YAAR SANA KE PASS HONA CHAHIYE THA*”. Another wrote, “Ae move on hota Kya hai? Kisiko bhul ke Kisi aur ka hath pakadneko move on bolte hai Kya? Kya shadi kar Lena hi move on hota hai ? Zindegi mein tarakhhi Karna move on nehi hota hai?”

Oh bhai sahab yah kya chal raha hai kuchh bhi nahin hua yah Rona dhona band karo#SidNaaz #SidlotteForever

Yt vahan per yah hal hai to Twitter ka kya hoga pic.twitter.com/n3rtPUir1n — SIDNAAZ ❤️ ( fan account ) (@HarvinderMalhi5) April 17, 2023

I joined twitter for SidNaaz..

I am here for only SidNaaz..

I will be here till I can to support my SidNaaz.. PROUD TO BE SIDNAAZIAN#SidharthShukla#ShehnaazGill#SidNaaz https://t.co/PalMuwyG02 pic.twitter.com/u66ZiZ6wPF — Kapil4939 (@Kapil4939) April 17, 2023

Jo #SidNaaz se pyaar krte hai, vo to har haal me Sana ka sath denge…. Per Jo log #SidNaaz ke naam pe Business krte hai…unka kuchh keh nhi sakte….😒 ….. Or Salman sir ne Jo bhi kaha vo bilkul sahi hai 👏❤️…. Sana humesha khush rhe bass 🙌#ShehnaazGill — Manisha❤SidNaaz ( FAN ACCOUNT ) (@ManishaVerma786) April 17, 2023



Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack on September 2021. His family, friends and fans remember the beloved actor and pay tributes to the departed soul.

