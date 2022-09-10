Sidnaazians React as Shehnaaz Gill Sings Le Dooba: Shehnaaz Gill’s multi-talented persona is a sight to behold, especially when she sings straight from the heart. Shehnaaz, who is making her grand acting debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is known for her soulful singing as well. The actor often treats her fans by recreating her version of hit romantic songs at the recording studio. She has once again surprised her Instagram followers by singing Sunidhi Chauhan’s romantic track Le Dooba from the 2018 movie Aiyaary recently. Whenever the singer-actor posts any love-song on her social media handle SidNaazians are reminded of late actor Sidharth Shukla.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Keeps Sidharth Shukla Close to Her Heart in These Pics From Her Visit to Lalbaugcha Raja - See Viral Photos

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL’S INSTAGRAM VIDEO AS SHE SINGS LE DOOBA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

SHEHNAAZ GILL HAILED BY SIDNAAZIANS

Shehnaaz captioned her post as, “⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.” She wore a black and white full-sleeves crop-top paired with blue jeans as she smiled while singing the heartfelt song. The song originally sung by Sunidhi is picturised on Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. SidNaaz fans culdn’t hold on to their emotions and lauded the actor recalling her beautiful moments with Sidharth Shukla. A fan wrote, “Aap hamesha prove karti ho ki sidnaaz 🥺♥️ hamesha saath hai 😘😘🤗🤗🤗#sidnaazforever.” Another netizen commented, “❤️.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Tweets on World Beard Day, Abhishek Bachchan Has a Goofy Response - Here's What he Said

Shehnaaz shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 where she started dating late actor Sidharth Shukla. The actor was also seen in the Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa movie Honsla Rakh.

