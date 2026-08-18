Sigma: CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut gets release date, to hit theatres on…

Jason Sanjay’s Sigma has locked a fresh theatrical date after moving away from its earlier schedule. The change comes after the film was initially expected to clash with his father Vijay’s final movie.

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Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma locks October release (PC: Twitter)

A new release date has finally been locked for Sigma after the film’s earlier theatrical plan was pushed back. The upcoming project marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay aka Thalapathy Vijay. Led by Sundeep Kishan, the film is being positioned as an energetic mix of action, comedy and heist elements. The makers have now confirmed that the movie will reach cinemas on October 2. The announcement gives the project a fresh start after its previous schedule was affected by changes surrounding Vijay’s farewell film. Sigma is also expected to benefit from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday period.

Sigma gets a new release date

Sigma will now release in theatres on October 2. The announcement comes weeks after the film was postponed from its earlier July 31 release date. The initial schedule was affected by the rescheduling of Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan. Jason Sanjay confirmed the new date with a post announcing that the heist-themed film is ready to arrive on the big screen. The October release puts his first directorial venture firmly on the festive calendar.

Jason Sanjay makes his directorial debut

Sigma is an important project for Jason Sanjay as he steps behind the camera for the first time. He has written and directed the film while Kaleel Raja, Sanjeev S and Ajaiy Ashok have contributed as additional screenplay writers. The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The cast also includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh and Kiran Konda.

What is Sigma about?

The makers have described Sigma as a high-stakes heist film. The project is expected to combine action with comedy while also bringing elements of a treasure hunt into the story. The film has been shot across locations including Chennai, Thailand, Thalakona and Salem. Sundeep Kishan has previously described the project as something more than a conventional film while praising Jason’s decision to take an alternative route with his debut.

Sigma set to face tough battle