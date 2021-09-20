SIIMA 2021 Full Winners’ List: South Indian International Movie Awards were held recently in Hyderabad. The most prestigious film awards of the South film industry, are honoured to the artists from all four regional languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) cinemas. The event was graced by Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Arjun Das, Nani, Allari Naresh and more. While Mahesh Babu bagged The Best Actor Award for Maharshi, Rashmika Mandanna received Best Actress Critics for her outstanding performance in Dear Comrade.Also Read - These pictures of Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif from SIIMA 2017 will make you wish they were still dating
Here is a list of Telugu winners:
- Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader
- Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi
- Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3
- Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader
- Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela
- Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2
- Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi
- Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana
- Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide
- Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama
- Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
- Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara
- Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani
- Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham
- Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi
- Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi
- Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)
- Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade
- Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi
Here’s a list of Tamil winners:
- Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi
- Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni
- Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali
- Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran
- Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai
- Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam
- Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)
- Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)
- Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran
Here’s a list of Kannada winners:
- Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane SrimanNarayana
- Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana
- Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana
- Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava
- Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate
- Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla
- Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar
- Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions
- Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana
- Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana
- Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)
- Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana
- Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana
Here’s a list of Malayalam winners:
- Best Director (Malayalam) – Lijo Jose Pellissery – Jallikattu
- Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) – Basil Joseph – Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
- Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) – Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Roshan Matthew – Moothon
- Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Lucifer
- Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) – Anna Ben – Kumbalangi Nights
- Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) – Scube films – Uyare
- Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) – Harisankar KS – Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)
- Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) – Prarthana – Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)
- Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) – Vinayak Sasikumar – Aaradhike (Ambili)
- Best Film (Malayalam) – Aashirvad Cinemas – Lucifer