SIIMA 2021 Full Winners' List: South Indian International Movie Awards were held recently in Hyderabad. The most prestigious film awards of the South film industry, are honoured to the artists from all four regional languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) cinemas. The event was graced by Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Arjun Das, Nani, Allari Naresh and more. While Mahesh Babu bagged The Best Actor Award for Maharshi, Rashmika Mandanna received Best Actress Critics for her outstanding performance in Dear Comrade.

Here is a list of Telugu winners:

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader

Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi

Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader

Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela

Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2

Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi

Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana

Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama

Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani

Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham

Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi

Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)

Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade

Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi

Here’s a list of Tamil winners:

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni

Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali

Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran

Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai

Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)

Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)

Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran

Here’s a list of Kannada winners:

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane SrimanNarayana

Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana

Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana

Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate

Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar

Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions

Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana

Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana

Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana

Here’s a list of Malayalam winners: