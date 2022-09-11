SIIMA Awards 2022: The Telugu and Kannada film award winners were announced at the 10th South Indian International Awards (SIIMA) ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday. The event spans two days and features four South Asian film industries: Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Several notable stars, including Allu Arjun, Yash, Pooja Hegde, Kamal Haasan and Ranveer Singh among others, attended the starry affair.

Pushpa earned awards for Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Director, among other things. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer broke records at the box office with essentially no marketing and promotions prior to the theatrical release. This includes the well-known dance number ‘Srivalli’ as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.’

Allu Arjun took to Twitter to express his gratitude and wrote, “Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude.”

Allu Arjun Won Accolades For Pushpa:

Thank you #SIIMA2022 ! Soo Blessed by the people to the best actor once again . It’s soo rare that getting it once itself is a dream & when it happens twice I truly feel very fortunate . Thank you for all the love . Gratitude 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nn5wexTqMM — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 11, 2022

CHECK THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT THE SIIMA AWARDS 2022 (TELUGU)

Best Film: Pushpa The Rise

Best Director: Sukumar (Pushpa The Rise)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa The Rise)

Best Actress: Pooja Hedge (Most Eligible Bachelor)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Varalakshmi Sarathkumar (Krack)

Best Actor (Critics Choice): Naveen Polishetty (Jathi Ratnalu)

Best Debut Actor: Panja Vaisshnav Tej (Uppena)

Best Debut Actress: Krithi Shetty (Uppena)

Best Debut Director: Buchi Babu Sana (Uppena)

Best Debut Producer: Satish Vegnesa (Naandhi)

Best Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose (Srivalli – Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Playback Singer Male: Ram Miriyala (Chitti – Jathi Ratnalu)

Best Playback Singer Female: Geetha Madhuri (Jai Balayya – Akhanda)

Best Cinematographer: C Ram Prasad (Akhanda)

Best Comedian: Sudarshan (Ek Mini Katha)

CHECK THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS AT THE SIIMA AWARDS 2022 (KANNADA)

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Late Puneeth Rajkumar (Yuvarathnaa)

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Ashika Ranganath (Madhagaja)

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Amrutha Iyengar (Badava Rascal)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Pramod (Rathnan Prapancha)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Aarohi Narayan (Drishya 2)

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Pramod Shetty (Hero)

Best Actor in Comedy Role – Chikkanna (Pogaru)

Best Debutant Actor – Nagabhushana (Ikkat)

Best Debutant Actress – Sharanya Shetty (1980)

Best Director – Tharun Sudhir (Roberrt)

Best Debutant Director – Shankar Guru (Badava Rascal)

Best Cinematographer – Sudhakar Raj (Roberrt)

Best Music Director – Arjun Janya (Roberrt)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Armaan Malik and Thaman S. (Neenade)

Best Lyric Writer – Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya (Ninna Sanihake)

A posthumous honour was also given to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The tweet read, “When Late Puneeth Rajkumar ascended to heaven, the Kannada film industry lost one of its most valuable stars. SIIMA is humbled to present him with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) for the movie Yuvarathnaa. We thank the Yuvarathnaa team for accepting it on his behalf.”

Heartfelt Tribute For Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar:

Apart from these, Vijay Devarakonda won male youth icon South, Pooja Hegde won female youth icon South, and the most popular Hindi actor in South India was awarded to Ranveer Singh, among others.

Watch this space for more updates!