Sikander Kher on Selective Cinema And Aarya 3 Star Sushmita Sen, ‘I Will NOT Say Yes to Anything…’ – Exclusive

Sikander Kher, who garnered praises for Aarya season 3, spoke exclusively to India.com about his selective work on the OTT and why he considers Sushmita Sen a hero.

Sikandar Kher who made his feature debut with ‘Woodstock Villa’ in 2008, has a long history in the entertainment industry. The son of one of Bollywood’s most beloved and respected Anupam and Kirron Kher impressed everyone as Daulat in the Sushmita Sen-led web series. India.com caught up with Sikander Kher following the third season of Aarya, which is now streaming on OTT. He spoke about his selective work in cinema, his favourite season, and Sushmita Sen, of course.

Sikander Kher, who made a lasting impression as the family’s loyal aid in Aarya, revealed why he loved the first season. He said, “Season 1 is my favourite because it was exciting, there was so much love and it was the first time experience with people that I had not experienced before, my first kind of filmmaking. It was just overwhelmingly amazing (sic).” The program, which returned for its third season under the direction of Ram Madhvani, garnered positive reviews from the audience.

When asked if he was selective in his work or if this was the pace he wanted to perform, Kher said, “Idk but I mean I will not say yes to anything but I should say, it’s a confusing thing. There little-little steps, baby steps, one-one step aage, thoda-thoda badhna hai aage toh woh mera plan hai (sic).”

Sikander Kher on Aarya 3 Co-Star Sushmita Sen

The actor also spoke about Sushmita Sen and in fact, labelled her ‘hero.’ He said, “Sushmita Sen is a very strong personality. She is a hero actually. If she’s in front of a man, it’s not like she can’t be lovable and have chemistry which is why Arya worked so well because she has so much power and that is something that she has, some people might think of it as minus but that’s what she is. She is a solid man. She is a lead actor star.”

Sikander Kher, who reprised his role as Aarya’s silent protector, also starred in projects like ‘Monica O My Darling,’ ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites,’ ‘TVF Pitchers‘ and others. The remarkable thing about Sikandar Kher is that despite having the renowned Anupam Kher as his father, decided to generate his own identity while creating a niche for himself!

