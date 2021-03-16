The much awaited trailer of Zee5’s ‘Silence Can You Hear It’ was released on Tuesday. Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film is a murder mystery, starring Manoj Bajpayee as the hot-headed ACP Avinash. The trailer introduces Manoj as the “impatient officer” who is assigned the murder case of Pooja Chaudhary, daughter of retired Justice Chaudhary, who is found dead under mysterious circumstances. Accompanying him on the case is Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid. Also Read - Qubool Hai 2.0 Actor Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up on OTT Content, Says 'It Was Challenging To Play Zoya Again'

The film's interesting plotline has managed to create intrigue right from the very first scene to the commotion caused by erratic discoveries. Manoj Bajpayee aka ACP Avinash leads a team of highly skilled inspectors and with them he is seen tracing the mysterious disappearance of a woman. We see Arjun Mathur being questioned by Manoj's character as he becomes a keen interest to the police. Meanwhile Prachi is seen diligently solving the case alongside Manoj and fiercely shooting bullets like a real police officer.

The significance of the name of the film lies in the silent witnesses and its mysterious plot that will leave the audiences hooked to the narrative till the very end.

Watch the ‘Silence Can You Hear It’ trailer here:

Speaking about the film, director said in a statement, ”Silence… can you hear it? is a passion project of mine, I had everything set in my head before we even started shooting. Everything fell into place just as I imagined it. We’ve made the trailer with slight ambiguity to keep everyone guessing on who is behind the murder. There are so many variables at play and it will all be disclosed when the film releases.”

Meanwhile talking on the trailer release, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I have never explored the mystery-thriller genre as an artist. From the moment I read the script, I was excited about it. My character in the film is eager, determined and extremely impatient to solve the case. ACP Avinash is nothing without his team, he will push them to the edge to solve this mystery. I am sure that Silence… can you hear it? will revitalise the whodunnit genre and have the audience guessing till the very end.”

Prachi, who was last seen in 2017 film Carbon, is making her OTT debut with Silence. Talking about why she chose to do this film, the actor said, “This is the kind of role I have been waiting for. I love thrillers. When Aban came to me with the script and informed me I was going to play a cop, I first reconfirmed with her if she was sure because such roles were never offered to me before. Later, I read script non-stop and I knew I had to do this.”

Produced by ZEE Studios, the film also features Barkha Singh, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

‘Silence Can You Hear It’ will release on 26th March 2021 on Zee5.