Netflix's latest offering Indian Matchmaking is a reality show that people can't stop talking about it. It's so cringing that it's actually hilarious. The show caters to its Indian audience and since its release, it has been creating headlines for advocating sexism, colorism, and racism. The memes and funny videos on Indian Matchmaking has completely taken over the internet.

Indian Matchmaking is a show based on a matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai as she helps Indian and Indian Americans find a suitable partner for marriage (arrange). Calling it a little desi, netizens created memes on the show and Sima auntie. She has become an overnight internet sensation (lol) and every girl and guy can relate to their 'society wali auntie' out there.

Have a look into the memes that will make you laugh out loud:

Me giving up after ten minutes into my workout session. #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/zby3j44Qcb — Meh (@blahnessss) July 20, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking indian boys: stop calling me a mama’s boy. i just love & respect my mother.

also indian boys: pic.twitter.com/aBsO3HxqeX — ˚✧₊* sabby ⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@mrsdekisugi) July 21, 2020

Mom: Why did you leave abruptly when your aunt showed you eligible boy’s photos at your cousin’s wedding? Me: #IndianMatchmaking #simafrommumbai pic.twitter.com/fq2Uq8ATT6 — bipolarbillo (@jasleenarora5) July 21, 2020

Indian Matchmaking is created and directed by Smriti Mundhra. She named the casting the biggest hurdle of the show, going through a client list of 500 families and calling to see if they were willing to be on camera.