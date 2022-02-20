Bigg Boss 15 contestants Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash are starring opposite each other in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and the fans are loving their on-screen chemistry. On Saturday, several fans of Naagin took to Instagram to express their displeasure over Tejasswi Prakash getting less screen time. #PraRish fans too, were disappointed and asked the show makers to show more of Pratha and Rishabh.Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 4 Written Update: Rishabh Refuses To Get Married, Sarvasresth Naagin Attacks Him

Both Simba and Tejasswi took to their respective Instagram accounts to share lovey-dovey pictures from the sets of the show. ‘Simbuda and Tejabasi as #prarish ❤️ Are you excited for tonight’s episode of 🐍? Tune in,’ wrote Simba in the caption. ‘Yes we r loving u guys together #prarish,’ wrote one fan. ‘Wooowww Simullll love you😍😍😍😍’ wrote another. Check out the cute post below: Also Read - Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As He Drops Her To The Sets Of Naagin 6, Tejran Fans Say 'Jodi Hit Hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simba Nagpal (@simbanagpal)



Tejasswi, too, took to Instagram and shared cutesy pics with her co-star Simba. ‘How excited are you’ll for tonight’s episode? @simbanagpal,’ wrote Prakash in the caption. Check out her post below: Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Fans Upset With Naagin 6, Trend #PraRish to Demand More Screenspace With Simba Nagpal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

What do you think of their chemistry? Sound off in the comments below.