Bigg Boss 15 contestants Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash are starring opposite each other in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and the fans are loving their on-screen chemistry. On Saturday, several fans of Naagin took to Instagram to express their displeasure over Tejasswi Prakash getting less screen time. #PraRish fans too, were disappointed and asked the show makers to show more of Pratha and Rishabh.Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 4 Written Update: Rishabh Refuses To Get Married, Sarvasresth Naagin Attacks Him
Both Simba and Tejasswi took to their respective Instagram accounts to share lovey-dovey pictures from the sets of the show. ‘Simbuda and Tejabasi as #prarish ❤️ Are you excited for tonight’s episode of 🐍? Tune in,’ wrote Simba in the caption. ‘Yes we r loving u guys together #prarish,’ wrote one fan. ‘Wooowww Simullll love you😍😍😍😍’ wrote another. Check out the cute post below: Also Read - Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As He Drops Her To The Sets Of Naagin 6, Tejran Fans Say 'Jodi Hit Hai'
Tejasswi, too, took to Instagram and shared cutesy pics with her co-star Simba. ‘How excited are you’ll for tonight’s episode? @simbanagpal,’ wrote Prakash in the caption. Check out her post below: Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Fans Upset With Naagin 6, Trend #PraRish to Demand More Screenspace With Simba Nagpal
What do you think of their chemistry? Sound off in the comments below.