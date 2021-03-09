Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey got viral within a few seconds of ongoing air. The whole world was watching on the CBS networks and knew the real side of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Celebrities from across the globe and netizens appreciated Harry and Meghan for opening up. However, there was someone who didn’t like the viral interview. It was a veteran actor and television host Simi Garewal who lashed out on Meghan over her exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Simi Garewal accused Meghan Markle of playing the victim card, evil and lying to gain sympathy. “#OprahMeghanHarry I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil,” Simi had tweeted earlier on Monday. Also Read - Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Adorable Photo With Archie; Don't Miss The Baby Bump

However, there are several celebs who have stood in support of Meghan. Serena Williams took to her Twitter handle and supported Meghan with a heartfelt note. The tennis star wrote, “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong — both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you.” Also Read - Prince Harry-Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey Interview: Fans of Netflix's 'The Crown' Call It 'Season Finale'

American filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who recently called out the lack of representation at the Golden Globes, tweeted in support of Meghan Markle. She wrote, “It’s the strength that causes the confusion and the fear.” Also Read - Meaning of Meghan Markle's Rs 3 Lakh Armani Dress From Oprah Winfrey's Interview

Actress Jameela Jamil too came in support of Meghan, as she wrote in her tweet, “Can we please take a moment to remember how obscene the behaviour of the press and palace was in anticipation of an interview that actually turned out to be quite vague and tame?”

Filmmaker Michael Moore expressed shock over Meghan’s claim about an unnamed member of the Royal family raising “concerns” about how dark her son, Archie’s skin would be before his birth. Moore wrote on Twitter, “The Kingdom which first brought slaves here 400yrs ago has their current racism outed in all its brutality—how black will her kids be?”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey crossed over whopping 20 million views. In the two-hour interview, Markle disclosed that she had been suicidal after joining the royal family and accused some in what she dubbed the establishment of racism, and a lot more.

Where To Watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry in India?

The show titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry was aired on CBS Primetime on Monday (March 8) at 7 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Those, who missed it can check out the full interview on CBS networks’ website CBS.com. CBS has extended the airtime length of Sussex’s upcoming interview to two hours from the original 90 minutes, adding additional footage and dialogue that was originally cut due to time constraints.