Home

Entertainment

Simi Garewal Reacts To Troll Who Called Priyanka Chopra’s Tribute To Her Dad ‘Too Much Drama’

Simi Garewal Reacts To Troll Who Called Priyanka Chopra’s Tribute To Her Dad ‘Too Much Drama’

Simi Garewal dropped an old video clip from her celebrity chat show Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable on her Instagram account. The video shows Priyanka Chopra dedicating Mariah Carey’s song Hero to her father.

Priyanka Chopra appeared on Simi Garewal’s show several years ago. (Photo Credits: Instagram/simigarewalofficial)

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. She is one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. Recently, a video of her singing skills has been doing rounds on the internet. A decade ago, she made an appearance on the show Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable, which was hosted by none other than Simi Garewal. T In her latest post, Simi took the fans on a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback video clip from the time when Priyanka Chopra graced the show as a guest. The old video shows the Citadel actress dedicating Mariah Carey’s 1993 song Hero to her father, Dr Ashok Chopra. For the uninformed, Priyanka’s father, Dr Ashok Chopra, breathed his last in 2013.

Trending Now

Seeing the video, many fans chimed in to praise the actor, while an account called it dramatic. Following the comment, Simi Garewal gave a befitting reply to the troll.

You may like to read

Simi Garewal Gives Befitting Reply To Troll On Priyanka Chopra’s Singing

Simi Garewal dropped an old video clip from her celebrity chat show Simi Selects India’s Most Desirable on her Instagram account on Friday. The video shows Priyanka Chopra saying, “This is for my daddy” and dedicating Mariah Carey’s song Hero to him. Sharing the video, Simi captioned, “India’s Most Desirable Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her dad’s dream for her was that she should become an international singer. She exceeded it by becoming a super global star!”

“But seriously, with that voice don’t you think Priyanka and Nick should cut a duet? I think it would rock!!” she added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)



Soon after the video was posted by Simi Garewal, one Instagram user chimed in to troll Priyanka. “So much drama in singing, probably to cover the flaws. You’d notice that actual trained singers don’t have this much drama,” the comment read. Responding to the troll, Simi Garewal replied, “Drama?? Where was the drama? Do elaborate… (if you can!)”

In another remark, Simi Garewal added, “Never ‘forget fighting’ for your honour. You had the courage to defend your values and yourself. I wish you continued strength to live your life on your terms. I wish you peace of mind. I wish you daily joy. You are a true hero. Believe it!”

Here’s How Other Fans Reacted To The Post

Many fans flocked to the comment section and showered the actress with love and praise. One user wrote, “Amazing multi-talented PC! Thank you for sharing this, Simi. Yes, a duet of Nick and PC would be a delight and rocking.”

Another individual commented, “Wowwww, she sang with all her heart… Amazing.”

An account remarked, “She sings so soulfully. There are many hidden talents beneath her façade. I love and bless her. Thank you, Simi Garewal, for the post.”

“Always an inspiration, Priyanka”, an Instagram comment read.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will soon headline Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Other than this, reports suggest that she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES