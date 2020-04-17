Old school ways are truly the road to heart and diving deep into it is Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone who gave the Internet a sneak-peek into some handwritten love letters penned from fans even from Singapore. From doing unconventional movies like Piku and Chhapaak to giving viewers a glimpse of Chennai, Corsica and beyond, Deepika deserves all the lauding for nailing not just filmy roles but also her role in society for helping in removing the stigma around mental health. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 16, 2020: Deepika Padukone-Arjun Kapoor Team up to Troll Ranveer Singh on His Morphed Picture as Joe Exotic From Tiger King

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Deepika gave glimpses of some of these notes as she went through them in her free quarantine time at home. While one fan from Singapore appreciated her work in Chennai Express and revealed how her work inspired her/him to open up about depression before visiting Mumbai for the first time, another fan thanked her for inspiring her/him “to be a better person” while also mentioning that “Piku is one of my favourite” and “relatable.” Deepika captioned the pictures simply with the hashtags “fan” and “love”. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Photoshoot From Childhood Days, Says' Started Young'

The fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into a lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the lockdown till May 03 in order to combat the pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers and immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Joining the bandwagon are power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who recently announced their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund but have not revealed the amount. Meanwhile, during the quarantine, Deepika has been channelising her inner masterchef to prepare Thai dishes and desserts which left hubby Ranveer Singh and fans drooling.

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 opposite Ranveer. ’83 traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup and while Ranveer portrays the team’s then-captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife, Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and was scheduled to release on April 10 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu but has now been postponed owing to the lockdown. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.