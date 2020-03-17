Singer Anup Jalota is in Coronavirus quarantine after he returned to Mumbai from London. The 66-year-old singer was in Europe for a concert and has been quarantined in a hotel in Andheri, Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, he praised the medical care and arrangements made by the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He has also urged travellers to cooperate with authorities in order to help contain the pandemic. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, March 17: Karni Sena Stops Prithviraj Shooting, Threatens Director Saying 'We Respect Akshay Kumar, Satisfy us First'

Sharing the picture with a mask, he wrote, "I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19india." (sic)

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackrey was quick to respond to the tweet and commented, “Thank you sir. We’re taking maximum precautions to ensure everyone who lands in Maharashtra is safe and well taken care of, as well as we secure every citizen.” (sic)

Speaking to the news agency, PTI, Anup Jalota’s spokesperson revealed that the singer is in isolation for two days. He said, “Anup ji hasn”t gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including UK and Germany.”

On a related note, the total number of cases in India touched 126 on Tuesday. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported the country’s third death due to the viral disease. In view of the recent developments, all government offices in the state have been closed for one week. The Maharashtra government also decided that all people who are undergoing home quarantine due to suspected exposure to the deadly infection will be stamped on their left hand. This will help in identifying them easily in case they are seen mingling with the general public.