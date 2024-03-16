Home

Singer Anuradha Paudwal To Contest In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 With BJP

New Delhi: Renowned bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Anuradha after receiving the stand with BJP addressed the press meeting. The singer stated, “I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today (sic)”.

Joining the Padma Shri Awardee were the BJP’s senior leaders, Arun Singh the national general secretary, and Anil Baluni, the chief spokesperson.

#WATCH | Delhi | On joining BJP, singer Anuradha Paudwal says, “I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today.” pic.twitter.com/oeF82icr6a — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

#WATCH | Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi On being asked if she will contest the Lok Sabha elections, she says, “I don’t know yet, whatever suggestion they give me…” pic.twitter.com/91DCDia7Ca — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

#WATCH | Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SBFSVLjVU8 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

