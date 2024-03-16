  • Home
Singer Anuradha Paudwal To Contest In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 With BJP

Updated: March 16, 2024 2:22 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Shawn Dass

New Delhi: Renowned bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Anuradha after receiving the stand with BJP addressed the press meeting. The singer stated, “I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today (sic)”.

Renowned Singer Anuradha Paudwal To Join Hands with BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 Polls

Joining the Padma Shri Awardee were the BJP’s senior leaders, Arun Singh the national general secretary, and Anil Baluni, the chief spokesperson.

Anuradha Paudwal Sings Devotional Number, After Joining Hands with BJP

Watch: Anuradha Paudwal To Contest In Lok Sabha 2024 Election

This is a breaking news and more details are awaited. Stay tuned!

Also Read:

