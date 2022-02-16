Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on Wednesday morning. The legendary singer took his last breathe in a Mumbai hospital as per PTI reports.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri, Music Composer-Singer, Dies In Mumbai

Check this out:

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2022

Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Loses His Voice? Singer Breaks Silence On 'Disheartening' Reports

Bappi da, as he was affectionately known, was as well-known for his popular songs like Tune Maari Entriyaan, Oh La La, Tamma Tamma among others. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Tests COVID Positive at 68, Admitted to Mumbai Hospital

May his soul rest in peace!