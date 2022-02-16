Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on Wednesday morning. The legendary singer took his last breathe in a Mumbai hospital as per PTI reports.Also Read - Bappi Lahiri, Music Composer-Singer, Dies In Mumbai
Check this out:
Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Loses His Voice? Singer Breaks Silence On 'Disheartening' Reports
Bappi da, as he was affectionately known, was as well-known for his popular songs like Tune Maari Entriyaan, Oh La La, Tamma Tamma among others. Also Read - Bappi Lahiri Tests COVID Positive at 68, Admitted to Mumbai Hospital
May his soul rest in peace!