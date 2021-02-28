Popular singer Harshdeep Kaur is enjoying the best phase of her life as she is expecting her first child with her husband Mankeet Singh. She is 9 months pregnant and can deliver anytime soon. The singer is glowing and flaunting her growing bump on social media in style. She recently hosted a trendy baby shower for her friends and looking beautiful than ever in a pastel dress. Singer Neeti Mohan, who is also set to embrace motherhood, attended Harshdeep’s baby shower and gave a sneak peek of the baby shower ceremony. The Dilbaro singer took to social media to share the pictures. She captioned the cute pics as: “Blessed to be surrounded by people who love me so much. Sweetest “Baby Shower” Surprise 😻 Thank you @neetimohan18 @skaurbal @abhijitvaghani for putting everything together & inviting all my loved ones virtually too! Thank you to each one who came & blessed us 🙏🏼.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Shares Super Cute Picture of Daughter Anayra, Neeti Mohan Calls Her 'Mini Ginni'

Neeti Mohan also shared pics and wrote, “Baby shower done right” to which Harshdeep replied, “Thank you my dearest Paine. The sweetest surprise ever! Don’t have words to thank you. Love you.” Harshdeep wore a maternity floral pink dress with a mom-to-be sash. Also Read - Singer Neeti Mohan Announces Pregnancy, Nihaar Pandya Kisses Baby Bump in an Adorable Post

Have a look at the adorable pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Harshdeep Kaur’s pregnancy announcement was made on February 4, 2021 in which she announced the due month – March 2021. The singer had written in the caption, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings.” The singer had donned a black printed dress, and her pregnancy glow was unmissable.

Talking about Harshdeep Kaur’s married life, the singer had embarked on the journey of happily-ever-after with her best friend and singer, Mankeet Singh on March 20, 2015. You cannot stop awwwing at these pictures, isn’t it?