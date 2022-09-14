Los Angeles: Jesse Powell, the singer-songwriter best known for his ’90s hit ‘You’, has died aged 51, his family said in a statement. The Grammy-nominated R&B artist “passed away peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles, according to the statement. Powell’s family has not provided details about the circumstances surrounding his death.Also Read - Britney Spears, ‘Traumatised For Life’, May Never Perform Again Also Read - Heat Wave Breaks In Southern California With Spotty Rain Also Read - Venice Film Festival Blocks Question For Olivia Wilde About Shia LaBeouf