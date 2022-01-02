Mumbai: Singer Kanika Kapoor announced the death of her grandma on her social media account. The singer expressed her grief over the death of her grandma on Sunday. She also shared several photos of her grandmother. “Love Grace Kindness, Rest In Peace my dadda. I Love you the most.. will miss u and celebrate you every day (sic), ” she grieved.Also Read - Makers To Change Lyrics, Name Of Sunny Leone's 'Madhuban' Song Following MP Minister's Warning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and several members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences." So sorry for your loss KK, May her soul rest in peace," a social media user commented. While actor turned producer Sanjay Kapoor reacted with hand-fold emojis and a red heart emoji. "So sorry for your loss… know exactly what it feels like…May she rest in peace," singer Sophie Choudry mourned.

The singer is known for her hit numbers like Baby Doll, Nachan Farrate, Desi Look among others. Kanika and her family hail from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)