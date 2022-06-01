Singer KK Dies: Iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK died on Tuesday while performing at a live show in Kolkata, West Bengal. Reports claimed that the singer died of a cardiac arrest at Nazrul Mancha while performing at a college fest. After the concert, he fell down the stairs, following which the singer was immediately rushed to CMRI hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. However, hours before his death, KK had shared a photo of his performance with a caption which read, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all”.Also Read - KK Was Performing At College Fest When He Suffered Cardiac Arrest | Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)



Remembering the popular singer, lets take a look at his 10 best romantic songs that will bring about a soothing sense of nostalgia of the good old times. Also Read - Singer KK Dies: From Udit Narayan To Mohit Chauhan, Bollywood Mourns The Death of Renowned Vocalist

KK Passes Away: Here Are a Few Popular Songs Crooned By KK That Made Him a Household Name:-

Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam): KK along with Ismail Darbar has created magic with earworm Tadap Tadap Ke Iss Dil Sey…song picturised on Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in 1999 Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In one of the interviews, KK had also accepted that ‘Tadap Tadap ke’ was a difficult song for him to render. Aankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om): Soundtrack of 2007 film Om Shanti Om. The song is composed by Vishal–Shekhar and written by Vishal Dadlani and sung by KK. It is picturised upon Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It is considered as one of the iconic songs that Bollywood have produced. Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile): Dil Ibaadat is a hindi song from the 2009 movie Tum Mile. The song features Emraan Hashmi, Soha Ali Khan, Prerna Chawla Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe): Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai is a romantic song from the 2006 film Woh Lamhe, directed by Mohit Suri, starring Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Khud Jaane (Bachna Ae Hasseno): Written by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Khuda Jaane is a Hindi song from 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno. Sung by KK and Shilpa Rao, the song was popular among the masses. ‘Alvida’ (Life in a… Metro; 2007): In an interview, KK had said that this song got him back to doing rock music, which he used to perform a lot during his college days. “Pritam had sung that song to me in 1998 when we were recording a jungle. And after nine years of that incident, he called me to record that number”, KK had stated. Zara Sa (Jannat): Evergreen love ballad ‘Zara Sa’ from the hit film Jannat was popularamongmasses. Sung by KK, the music of the song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and the lyrics were penned by Neelesh Misra and Sayeed Quadri. The song stars Emraan Hashmi, Sonal Chauhan. Sach Keh Raha Hai (Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein): KK was beyond love and friendship. His brilliant vocals in Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana had helped R Madhvan’s character Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Me to express his emotional side in the film. Yaaron: This song by KK defines friendship. With his brilliant vocals, KK made this one a memorable song among young generations. Zindagi Do Pal Ki (Kites): ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki, Intezaar Kab Tak Hum Karenge Bhala’, these words by KK found place in every millennial’s heart.

Lesser Known Facts About Singer KK

After graduating from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University in commerce, KK had a brief stint of six months as a marketing executive. After few years, in 1994, he moved to Mumbai.

In 1994, he gave his demo tape to Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot and Lesle Lewis to get a break in the music arena.

He was called by UTV and he sang a jingle for Santogen Suiting ad. In a span of four years, he sang more than 3,500 jingles across 11 languages.

KK was introduced as a playback singer with AR Rahman’s hit song ‘Kalluri Saaley’ and ‘Hello Dr.’ from Kadir’s Kadhal Desam and then ‘Strawberry Kannae’ from AVM Productions’s musical film Minsara Kanavu (1997).

He got his Bollywood break “Tadap Tadap” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

May his soul rest in peace! Also Read - Will Always Remember Him Through His Songs: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Singer KK