Singer KK Passes Away: Known for his powerful vocals, popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday night. He was 53. The singer was performing at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College when he breathed his last.

In his last Instagram post as well, the singer had apprised his fans about the event. 10 hours before his untimely demise, KK had taken to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

In one of the pictures, KK was holding up the mic, possibly in-between a song performance. In the second picture, he was greeting the audience with his hands wide open. "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all", the singer had posted with kiss emojis.

Singer KK’s Last Instagram Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media in which the singer can be seen crooning “Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal” reportedly few hours before his tragic death.

Hum rahe ya na rahe kal – KK sung this at his Kolkata performance few hours before his tragic death. #RIPKKpic.twitter.com/IF2uu5gVUp — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) May 31, 2022

Note: India.com can not verify the authenticity of the video

How Did KK Die?

Though nothing has been confirmed as now, reports claimed that KK felt sick while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem. “His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.