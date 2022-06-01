Kolkata: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday night in Kolkata. He was 53. As per reports, KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour. However, he was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead. The singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs

Known as a versatile singer, KK has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

However, singer KK had once revealed that he refused to sing at wedding functions even if he was offered Rs 1 crore. Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2008, singer KK had said, he had refused to sing at wedding functions even if he was offered Rs 1 crore.

While talking about acting, KK had told HT, “Oh please.. let that be. I can’t act for peanuts. Years ago, I was offered a film but I refused point-blank.”

Giving details, West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told IANS that the body has been sent for post-mortem. “His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.

He said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Many Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.