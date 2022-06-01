Singer KK Dies: A pall of gloom descended over Bollywood after the news of untimely demise of renowned singer KK broke. Singer Harshdeep Kaur took to Twitter and wrote, “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.” Veteran Singer Udit Narayan while speaking to a private news channel said that is in disbelieve and the news came as a shocker.Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs

“KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you,” Singer Mohit Chauhan wrote. Also Read - KK Was Performing At College Fest When He Suffered Cardiac Arrest | Video

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told. Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Singer KK Passes Away: Bollywood Mourns The Death of Renowned Vocalist

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of renowned singer K rishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK . PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “ Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK . His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

According to the reports, KK suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared brought dead. His wife and two sons will fly into Kolkata Wednesday morning. KK performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

Actor Swastika Mukherjee also condoled his death, “KK passed away. Can’t believe what I just heard.” Singer Rahul Vaidya said he was ‘beyond shocked’ at the news of KK’s death. He tweeted, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”