Kolkata: Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53. The singer reportedly died after falling ill while performing at a programme at Nazrul Mancha organised by the Gurudas College in the city. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital. He was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30pm, where doctors declared him brought dead.Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs

He is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and two sons Kunnath Nakul and Kunnath Taamara. Also Read - Singer KK Dies: From Udit Narayan To Mohit Chauhan, Bollywood Mourns The Death of Renowned Vocalist

KK was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows. His Instagram page had been sharing updates from his concert in Kolkata as recently as eight hours ago. KK released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer then focused more on Bollywood than on his independent music, giving hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others. Also Read - Will Always Remember Him Through His Songs: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Singer KK

As per reports, his wife and two sons will fly to Kolkata on Wednesday morning. KK had reportedly performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

Mourning his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

INC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala payed condolences, “The voice of versatility, of love, of yearning & longing, of melodious compositions, all in one is gone. A huge part of music as we know is gone. Goodbye KK ! Heartfelt condolences to the family and all the fans.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences and said, “KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti.”

Condoling his demise, West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas said, “Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital. Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital.”

Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem. “His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” he added.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed shock at his death. “Just can’t believe that our beloved KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.”

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji also took to Facebook and said, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn’t just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

Messages of tributes poured in from across the border as well. Pakistani singer Shafkat Amanat Ali tweeted, “Can’t believe the terrible news I have just heard! Singer KK is no more! It’s shocking and terribly sad. Just doesn’t sound right. What a singer! May he rest in peace #KK”

Bollywood music composer Pritam wrote, “In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it’s not true.”

Rapper Baba Sehgal wrote, “The voice I loved the most and my extraordinarily talented colleague KK is no more. Absolute shocker. RIP my friend.”

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, while condoling his death said, “KK passed away. Can’t believe what I just heard.”

Singer Rahul Vaidya said he was ‘beyond shocked’ at the news of KK’s death. He tweeted, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.”

Cricketer Virender Sehwag also paid his condolences to KK’s family. He wrote on Twitter, “Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Singer Papon Angaraag also mourned his death and tweeted, “Life is so uncertain! Just too crazy this is for me to process! God give strength to the family! KK you will be missed brother! You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us.”

Singer Mohit Chauhan also grieved KK’s death and tweeted, “KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you.”

R Madhavan reacts to KK’s death and said, “Heartbreaking! What is happening?”

To name a few of KK most iconic song are–the effervescent "Khuda Jaane", romantic numbers like "Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" and "Awarapan Banjarapan", and melancholic "Tadap Tadap Ke".