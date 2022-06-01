Kolkata: The postmortem report popular Bollywood playback singer KK, who died in Kolkata on Tuesday, ruled out unnatural death. The report, however, suggested that the singer suffered a cardiac arrest and he has chronic liver and lung issues.Also Read - 'If Jealousy Had A Face': Netizens Slam Singer Rupankar Bagchi For Criticising KK

Earlier in the day, the Kolkata Police had registered an unnatural death case over the death of the singer. Police said the singer’s face and head had injuries. Also Read - 'AC Was Not Working, KK Was Sweating Badly', Concert Authorities Under Scanner After BTS Video Surfaces | WATCH

“We have started an investigation into singer KK’s death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital,” the police officer said, adding that two persons have been questioned in connection with the case. Also Read - Last Video of KK Being Taken To Hospital From Concert After Complaining Of Chest Pain Emerges | WATCH

However, the preliminary post-mortem report suggested nothing “unnatural as far as death is concerned”.

An initial probe had revealed that the 53-year-old singer, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata to perform at two college programmes, was “almost mobbed” by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in the southern part of the city, the police said.

“The singer had allowed a couple of fan followers to take snaps with him, but then he refused to carry on with the selfie session. He left the lobby and then went upstairs where he had reportedly stumbled and fallen on the floor. People who were with him informed the hotel authorities,” the officer said.

On the other side, the doctors at the hospital said they suspected “cardiac arrest” to be the cause of the death.

Meanwhile, the singer’s wife reached the city and went to the hospital where his body has been kept.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condoled KK’s death. “The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences,” she tweeted.

The singer on Tuesday had collapsed at the Grand Hotel, under the New Market police station area, after returning from a show in Kolkata. Later, he was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was declared brought dead. He had performed at Nazrul Mancha on Monday evening also in a concert organised by Vivekananda College. He was scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Soon after the news of his death broke, the condolences started poured in for the singer on Twitter, with people expressing shock and disbelief at his unexpected demise.