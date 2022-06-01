New Delhi: An exclusive video accessed by Zee News shows the final moments before the untimely demise of renowned singer KK. In the video, the singer can be seen walking in the hotel lobby. Singer KK fell ill while performing at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, for Gurudas College’s fest. He returned to his hotel in Esplanade and collapsed after which he was rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) at around 10:30 pm, where he was declared brought dead. He was 53.Also Read - RIP KK: Preliminary Post-Mortem Report Rules Out Unnatural Death, Singer's Last Rites on June 2 in Mumbai | LIVE

