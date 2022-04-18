Delhi: It’s reigning wedding in the entertainment industry. After Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Cyrus Sahukar- Vaishali Malahara, now a singer and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Millind Gaba has tied knots with long time girlfriend Pria Beniwal in Delhi. Several pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony have surfaced online. Millind opted for a golden sherwani, while Pria looked absolutely beautiful in a heavily embroidered lehenga. Sharing a mesmerising picture, Harsh captioned the post, “My 🌏 ♥️ @priabeniwal 16/04/22 To Eternity😘.”Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh Protest Zeeshan Khan's 'Unfair' Eviction, Sit On Dharna To Leave Show

Check Milind Gaba-Pria Beniwal wedding picture:

The wedding, which took place on Saturday, was attended by a number of celebrities, including singer Vilen, actor Akshara Singh, and Shefali Bagga of ‘Bigg Boss 14‘ fame, among others. Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Bhushan Kumar, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai, and others recently attended a sangeet and cocktail party hosted by the couple for their industry colleagues. Also Read - Nachunga Aise: Kartik Aaryan Surprises His Social Media Fans With His Killer Dance Moves In A Digital Avatar

Millind is best known for his songs ‘Zindagi Di Paudi‘, ‘Teri Yaari‘ and ‘Yaar Mod Do‘. On the other hand, Pria, who is a fashion blogger, is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

