Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with actor Nihaar Pandya. The singer made the announcement on Monday morning with a cute post that featured the couple embracing the news by making romantic poses. The popular singer made a happy post with a caption that read, "1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! 👫🏻👶🏻 🎉 @nihaarpandya" (sic)

Neeti and Nihaar are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and they made the day even more special by sharing their happiness with the world. As soon as the news came out, several stars and Neeti’s colleagues from the industry took to the post to wish them the best.

“Fantastic news!! Congratulations to you both!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Shreya Ghoshal, while Tahira Kashyap put many heart emojis and called them ‘cuties’. Vishal Dadlani, Akasa, and others also commented to shower the couple with love.