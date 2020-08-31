Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on a ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital authorities said. The 74-year-old playback singer is admitted to the MGM hospital. The hospital’s official statement reads, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team”. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam's Health Update: He is Stable, Slight Improvement in Lungs, Still on Ventilator

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan keeps sharing the playback singer’s health update. On August 27, Charan shared a video where he was heard saying, “Dad is doing much better than he was doing a day before yesterday. There is a slight improvement in the lungs. His response to no sedation is good as he is very much comfortable without sedation. We are very happy and positive that the recovery has taken the first step. We are hoping he soon gets recover.” Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Son SP Charan Dismisses Rumour of Singer Testing COVID-19 Negative, Says 'He is Still on Life Support'

Charan continued, “There is a slight improvement in his lungs having said that I should inform everyone that I did visit my father and he was more awake today than the day before yesterday and he responded much better. He did write something to communicate to me but he is still not able to hold paper properly.” Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam Health: Sabarimala Temple Performs Musical Puja For The Recovery of Renowned Singer

“He is listening and tapping the music, trying to sing also. I am very happy for the improvement. These are very good signs of dad’s recovery. I am very very happy for your love, concern and again thank you for the affection you guys have shown”, Charan concluded.

Sabarimala Ayyappan temple in Kerala performed a special puja ‘Usha Puja’ for veteran singer. Followed by a ‘Gaana-Archana’ (Musical offering) was performed for Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of the temple.

We wish for his speedy revovery.