Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74: Music maestro SP Balasubrahmanyam is no more. He passed away today at 1:04 pm on September 25 at the MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai. He was 74. SP Balasubrahmanyam was suffering from COVID-19 and got admitted to the hospital on August 5. On August 13, his health deteriorated and he was then moved to ICU and was put on life support. On September 19, his son SP Charan had tweeted that his father is recovering and wants to go home ASAP. However, SPB’s health condition deteriorated in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Kamal Haasan on SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Condition: Can’t Say He is Doing Well

The MGM Healthcare hospital released an official statement mentioning that the health condition of the popular singer worsened on September 23. The statement added that the singer is extremely critical and need close monitoring of his health. He remains on ECMO and other life support measures. “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition”, reads the statement. Also Read - US Announces $150 Million For H-1B Workforce Training Programme

Actor Ram Charan took to his twitter to share the news. He wrote, “I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family.” Also Read - COVID-19 in Tihar Jail: Director General of Prisons Tests Positive

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 25, 2020

Akshay Kumar paid tribute to SPB. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self…life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family #RIPSPB”.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self…life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020



SP Balasubrahmanyam had sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages but his contribution to music goes beyond his sheer volume of work.

May his soul rest in peace!