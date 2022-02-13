Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn teased ‘Singham 3‘ in his recent Instagram post on Sunday morning, leaving his fans ecstatic and intrigued. He posted a video to the social media platform in which he can be seen playing a game of ‘Would you rather…’ in between shots. Ajay responded to a number of questions.Also Read - Beyond Gangubai Kathiawadi, List of Ajay Devgn's Cameos in Films so Far

'Would you rather remake a film or do a sequel?' was one of the series' questions. Surprisingly, Ajay responded with 'make a sequel,' referring to the sequel trilogy while the music from 'Singham' played in the background. Fans expressed their enthusiasm about the latest installment of the hit series as soon as he shared the video.

His fans dropped heart and fire emojis as soon his post went viral. “Oh My God! Did you just reveal that ‘Singham 3’ is in making?” a netizen commented. Another one wrote, “What What… Are you coming back with Singham?” One of the users also wrote, “Ohh yehh trending alert guys #singham3 is coming aj sir.”

‘Singham,’ directed by Rohit Shetty, was a remake of the Tamil film ‘Singam,’ which starred Suriya. The box office success of the 2011 film prompted the producers to expand the cop universe with ‘Singham Returns‘ in 2014.

