Singham Actor Ravindra Berde, Who Played Zamindar Chandrakant, Passes Away at 78

Popular Marathi actor Ravindra Berde passed away on Wednesday. The actor suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. Also, the Berde was battling throat cancer from past few years.

Ravindra Berde Passes Away at 78 after battling throat cancer.

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Berde passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with throat cancer. Berde was 78 when he took his last breath. The actor passed away at his home in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack. According to a report shared by ABP, the actor had been battling throat cancer and received treatment at Tata Hospital for the last few months. He was discharged a couple of days ago. Ravindra was the brother of the late Laxikant Berde.

The news of Berde’s demise was shared by the Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the account dropped a tweet which reads, “@DirectorsIFTDA mourns the demise of veteran Marathi Actor Ravindra Berde. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss (sic).”

After the news of Berde’s demise went online, several condolence messages started to pour in. Former MP, Dr. Vikas Mahatme, also mourned the loss of Ravindra’s life.

“Deeply saddened by the news of veteran actor Ravindra Berde’s passing. His timeless performances brought joy to countless fans for decades, making his characters feel like family. Though he’s left us, his legacy lives on through his remarkable art. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shant,” the minister wrote on X.

Further, the veteran actor has reportedly been treated for cancer for the past few months. Another report, published in Maharashtra Times claimed that two days back, the actor was discharged from the hospital. However, he suffered a sudden heart attack on Wednesday morning.

This is not the first time the actor suffered a cardiac arrest; various reports also claim that in 1995, Ravindra had suffered a heart attack while he was acting in a Marathi play. Though the actor survived the cardiac arrest, he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2011.

Ravindra persisted in the entertainment industry, eventually appearing in more than 100 Marathi films, with notable ones including Shodh, Khatarnak, Yeshwant, and Khilona Bana Khalnayak. Ravindra is survived by his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law, and a grandchild.

Who is Ravindra Berde?

Ravindra Berde is a very famous face in the Marathi entertainment industry. The actor appeared in various popular Marathi movies. Along with that, Berde also made a few special appearances in Hindi films like Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak and Ajay Devgn’s Singham. In Ajay Devgn-starrer, Singham, the actor essayed the role of Zamindar Chandrakant. Ravindra has also worked with several seasoned stars including Vijay Chavan, Ashok Saraf, Viju Khote, Bharat Jadhav, and Sudhir Joshi, among others.

