Home

Entertainment

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn-Ranveer Singh Welcome Tiger Shroff’s ACP Satya in Cop Universe

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn-Ranveer Singh Welcome Tiger Shroff’s ACP Satya in Cop Universe

Singham Again: Tiger Shroff's ACP Satya from Rohit Shetty's cop universe was recently introduced by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Singham Again: Ajay Devgn-Ranveer Singh Welcome Tiger Shroff's ACP Satya in Cop Universe

Singham Again: Tiger Shroff is the latest member of Rohit Shetty’s squad as he joins the Cop Universe as ACP Satya. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty unveiled Tiger’s look from Singham Again as they welcomed him in the franchise. Prior to Tiger, Deepika Padukone’s Shakti Shetty from Singham Again was introduced on the pious occasion of Navratri’s first day. Ajay captioned his post as, “The squad just got stronger, welcome to the team ACP Satya!” Ranveer also shared Tiger’s cop avatar and wrote, “Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA … the immortal, like Truth!

Welcome to the squad… Tiger”.

Trending Now

AJAY DEVGN, RANVEER SINGH AND ROHOT SHETTY WELCOME TIGER SHROFF IN SINGHAM AGAIN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

TIGER SHROFF AND DEEPIKA PADUKONE ARE THE NEW JOINEES IN ROHIT SHETTY’ COP-VERSE

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty heaped praise on Tiger’s character ACP Satya and shared his two ripped looks flaunting his chiseled physique. In the third photo Tiger is seen donning the police uniform. This is Tiger’s first collaboration with Rohit Shetty, Ajay and Ranveer. The latter commented, “et’s GETTIT, bru! it’s time to ROAR!!!!!! “. He took to his social media handle and wrote, “ACP Satya reporting on duty Singham sir #SinghamAgain,” as he shared his posters. Earlier, Deepika’s action-packed avatar was also shared by Singham Again team. Rohit Shetty had captioned his post as, “AARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI… MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY… MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE” While Ranveer wrote, “AALI RE AALI…LADY SINGHAM AALI !!!!! SHAKTI SHETTY has arrived in the Cop-verse !!!!!” Netizens went bonkers over Tiger’s Singham Again look.

NETIZENS REACT TO TIGER SHROFF’S LOOK IN SINGHAM AGAIN:

DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S ACTION AVATAR AS SHAKTI SHETTY GOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Singham franchise is the origin of Rohit’s cop universe. The events in Singham‘s third installment will take over from Akshay’s Sooryavanshi which are also linked to Ranveer’s Simba.

Tiger is currently geared up for his fantasy action-thriller Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. The film is directed by Super 30 and Queen fame Vikas Bahl.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES