Top Recommended Stories
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn to Make a Comeback in Rohit Shetty’s Cop-Universe Saga
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn will be making a comeback in Rohit Shetty's cop-universe saga after completing his work on Bholaa.
Singham Again: Ajay Devgn will soon return as the super-cop in Rohit Shetty’s action-studded franchise. The actor is all set to resume the character of Bajirao Singham in the cop-universe. Ajay made an extended cameo as Singham in Rohit’s directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in titular role. The film also had Ranveer Singh’s Simmba aka Sangram Bhalerao making an action-packed special appearance. Now, it has been made official about Ajay and Rohit’s collaboration in Singham Again, a sequel to the 2014 film Singham Returns. This will be the third installment of the Singham series.
Also Read:
- Bhediya vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets More on Day 12 Than Varun Dhawan's on Day 5
- Drishyam 2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Becomes 5th Bollywood Movie of 2022 to do so - Check Detailed Collection Report After 10 Days
- Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's Fourth Film to do Rs 100 Crore in Week 1 - Check Detailed Report
CHECK OUT THE LATEST UPDATE ON SINGHAM AGAIN:
#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa. pic.twitter.com/K1z2PrS2um
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2022
AJAY DEVGN AND ROHIT SHETTY TO SOON START WORK ON SINGHAM AGAIN
Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa. Ajay had recently announced his new actioner Bholaa, which is an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi which is a spin-off to the 2022 crime thriller Vikram starring Kamal Haasan. Ajay is all set to play Karthi’s character in the Hindi adaptation.
Ajay’s recent release Drishyam 2 directed by Abhishek Pathak has collected Rs 160 Crore at the box office.
For more updates on Ajay Devgn and Singham Again, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.