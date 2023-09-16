Home

Singham Again: Akshay Kumar recently penned a heartwarming post as Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh commenced shooting of Rohit Shetty's actioner.

Singham Again: Akshay Kumar recently penned a heartwarming post as Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh kickstarted the shooting of Singham Again from Saturday, September 16, 2023. Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty is the sequel to Singham Returns. The Singham franchise is the first series from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The filmmaker developed an idea of his own cinematic universe based on Indian Police Force after Ranveer Singh starrer Simba and Akshay’s Sooryavanshi. The latter featured Ranveer, Akshay and Ajay as Simba, Sooryavanshi and Singham respectively. Ajay also had an extended cameo in Simba. The film is expected to be high on action in Rohit Shetty’s signature style of larger-than-life entertainment.

AKSHAY KUMAR-AJAY DEVGN’S VIRAL TWEETS ON CINEMATIC COP UNIVERSE:

Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit.

Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/I0OSjDSBuh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2023

12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!#RohitShetty #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/9WYbJ8omMc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 16, 2023

AJAY DEVGN AND AKSHYA KUMAR SHARE HEARTFELT POSTS AS SINGHAM AGAIN SHOOTING STARTS

Ajay took to his Twitter handle and posted pictures of himself, Ranveer and Rohit praying before commencing the shoot on the first day. He captioned his post as, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again! #RohitShetty #SinghamAgain”. Akshay shared the same pictures and tweeted, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit.

Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal 🙏🏻”.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. He will also feature in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Hera Pheri 3.

