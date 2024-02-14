Home

Entertainment

Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor Plays Bloody Shaitaan in Rohit Shetty’s Copverse, Internet Has Goosebumps – See FIRST Look

Singham Again: Arjun Kapoor Plays Bloody Shaitaan in Rohit Shetty’s Copverse, Internet Has Goosebumps – See FIRST Look

Singham Again: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty unveiled that ARJUN KAPOOR will essay the role of villain in his upcoming film with Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone!

Singham 3: CONFIRMED! Filmmaker Rohit Shetty revealed that Arjun Kapoor will play the vicious ‘shaitaan’ in the Ranveer Singh starrer. Shetty and Kapoor dropped the first intense look on their official social media handles. To mark the major revelation, the director posted two powerful pictures of the actor in a nasty, bloody avatar. In the first picture, Arjun appeared to be covered in blood and smiling viciously in one picture, while he was seen alongside Ranveer Singh in another. The caption on the post read, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem 🚨💥😈#SinghamAgain (sic).”

Trending Now

Arjun Kapoor’s FIRST LOOK in Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

You may like to read

Arjun Kapoor’s villain avatar went viral on social media.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.