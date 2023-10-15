Home

Singham Again: Fans go Bonkers as Rohit Shetty Introduces Shakti Shetty Aka Deepika Padukone From Cop Universe – Check Reactions

Singham Again: Fans went berserk as Rohit Shetty introduces Shakti Shetty aka Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham.

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty recently introduced the fiercest avatar of from his cop universe. The filmmaker unveiled the look of Lady Singham aka Shakti Shetty played by Deepika Padukone in Singham Again. The actress looks valiant in the action-packed poster where she is seen donning the uniform while being soaked in blood. Deepika drops a wicked smile while pointing a gun on a criminal amid explosions. Netizens hailed Deepika’s cop avatar and also expressed their excitement for Singham Again. Rohit captioned his post as, “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI… MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY… MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE @deepikapadukone @rohitshettypicturez @adffilms @officialjiostudios @reliance.entertainment @cinergyofficial #SinghamAgain”.

NETIZENS HAIL DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S ‘LADY SINGHAM’ AVATAR:

Introducing Shakti Shetty! We can’t wait to meet Shakti on screen#SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/GQgeHcSZjm — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) October 15, 2023

Shakti Shetty is the newest cop in the universe – #DeepikaPadukone as Lady Singham #singhamagain pic.twitter.com/DRzxLbQVgx — BROKEN YET BEAUTIFUL ✨ (@Broken_Soul1313) October 15, 2023

Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty in #SinghamAgain

I’m so so excited for this pic.twitter.com/u0P9EQQbok — more fun to miss (@daisystaylor) October 15, 2023

Meet S h a k t i S h e t t y #DeepikaPadukone‘s First Look from #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/EKqTNu70tP — Only Heroines (@OnlyHeroines) October 15, 2023

Ranveer Singh commented on Deepika’s look anmd wrote, “AALI RE AAAAAAAALI 👮🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Pooja Hegde commented, “Shetttttttttyyy powerrrrr 💪🏼”.

