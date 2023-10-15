Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Singham Again: Fans go Bonkers as Rohit Shetty Introduces Shakti Shetty Aka Deepika Padukone From Cop Universe – Check Reactions

Singham Again: Fans go Bonkers as Rohit Shetty Introduces Shakti Shetty Aka Deepika Padukone From Cop Universe – Check Reactions

Singham Again: Fans went berserk as Rohit Shetty introduces Shakti Shetty aka Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham.

Published: October 15, 2023 11:38 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Singham Again: Fans go Bonkers as Rohit Shetty Introduces Shakti Shetty Aka Deepika Padukone From Cop Universe - Check Reactions
Singham Again: Fans go Bonkers as Rohit Shetty Introduces Shakti Shetty Aka Deepika Padukone From Cop Universe - Check Reactions

Singham Again: Rohit Shetty recently introduced the fiercest avatar of from his cop universe. The filmmaker unveiled the look of Lady Singham aka Shakti Shetty played by Deepika Padukone in Singham Again. The actress looks valiant in the action-packed poster where she is seen donning the uniform while being soaked in blood. Deepika drops a wicked smile while pointing a gun on a criminal amid explosions.     Netizens hailed Deepika’s cop avatar and also expressed their excitement for Singham Again. Rohit captioned his post as, “NAARI SITA KA BHI ROOP HAI AUR DURGA KA BHI… MEET THE MOST BRUTAL AND VIOLENT OFFICER OF OUR COP UNIVERSE… SHAKTI SHETTY… MY LADY SINGHAM… DEEPIKA PADUKONE @deepikapadukone @rohitshettypicturez @adffilms @officialjiostudios @reliance.entertainment @cinergyofficial #SinghamAgain”.

Trending Now

NETIZENS HAIL DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S ‘LADY SINGHAM’ AVATAR:

You may like to read


Ranveer Singh commented on Deepika’s look anmd wrote, “AALI RE AAAAAAAALI 👮🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Pooja Hegde commented, “Shetttttttttyyy powerrrrr 💪🏼”.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.