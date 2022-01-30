Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill is known for her eccentric personality would be the one to discuss with Salman Khan his co-star Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal on the finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15‘. Salman and Katrina have a close relationship aside from working together in several films. Colors TV shared a promo clip from the upcoming episode on their official Instagram account, in which Shehnaaz, who is often referred to as ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, joked about the ‘Bang Bang‘ star becoming Punjab’s Katrina Kaif after her marriage.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner Astrology Prediction: Tejasswi Prakash to Lift The Trophy, Karan Kundrra to be Runner-up

She said, “Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai.” Salman smiles and agrees with her to which she replies, “sir aap khush raho baas (Sir you just stay happy)” and immediately adds “sorry main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (Sorry I Hope I haven’t said much).” Shehnaaz then says, “but single zyada acche lagte ho(You’re better off single).” To this, he surpises her by saying, “Jab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga (Will be better off when I get single).” Shehnaaz then asks him whether he is committed and leaves Salman speechless and smiling. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shamita Shetty Grooves To Pushpa’s Saami Saami With Raqesh Bapat, Excited Much?

Shehnaaz will pay tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2 last year at the age of 40, due to a heart attack, in the season finale. Shehnaaz was last seen on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss’ as a guest with Sidharth, who was rumoured to be her boyfriend.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, dubbed ‘SidNaaz’ by fans, grew close during their time in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, though they never officially admitted to being a couple. The late actor went on to win the same season in 2020. The second installment of the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ season finale will air on Colors TV on January 30 at 8 PM

(With inputs from ANI)