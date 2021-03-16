New Delhi: The makers of RRR released the first look poster of Alia Bhatt as Sita on Monday. While the actor’s fans couldn’t control their excitement and those waiting for RRR release were elated too, a section of the audience found an uncanny similarity between Alia’s look in the film and Mirzapur’s Beena Tripathi. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Like Barbie 2.0 in Her Brown Lehenga Worth Rs 1 Lakh - See Pics

Both the talented actors play a significant role in their respective dramas and while one has already gained immense appreciation for portraying a fearless woman on-screen, the other is yet to impress with her on-screen presence in the SS Rajamouli-directorial. As soon as Alia’s first look hit social media, fans noticed that the actor looked exactly like how Rasika Dugal was made to appear in the Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gets a Beautiful Birthday Wish From Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor

The resemblance majorly conveyed the same appearance of curly hair that both these characters flaunt. A prominent red bindi in the middle of the forehead, cotton saree, the mangalsutra in the neck, and middle-parted curly hair – both Sita and Beena Tripathi seem to be representing the common Indian women who wear a saree daily like it’s an extended part of her own-self. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant as Sita in Ram Charan And Jr NTR Starrer RRR - First Look

Several social media users were also quick to point out how both Alia and Rasika are truly talented actors in their own rights and it’s inevitable for them to impress the audience with their acting prowess.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s RRR also features Jr NTR and Ram Charan alongside Alia, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris. The first look poster of Ajay’s character in the film is expected to be revealed on his birthday on April 2.