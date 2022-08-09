Sita Ramam Box Office Collection 5: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is a Telugu film that has exceeded expectations in terms of its box office performance. Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s film was released on August 5 and since then, Sita Ramam is not only growing strong in India but also in the overseas markets. The box office collection of Sita Ramam is amazing amid the clash with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s film Bimbisara. The two have managed to rake in moolah. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, “#Sitaramam is turning out to be Cult Classic Blockbuster with each passing day! The film had a very good Monday today, at box office with strong collections all over👏👏 Huge Demand mounting on distributors to add More shows👍🏻”.Also Read - Sita Ramam Box Office Collection Day 4: Dulquer Salmaan - Mrunal Thakur Starrer is Timeless Blockbuster, Earns Big in Opening Weekend

Sita Ramam has crossed Rs 27 crore on day 5 of the release. The film first opened to low numbers on day one at the box office, but slowly the earnings increased after positive reviews and word-of-mouth. Sita Ramam at the box office saw a huge jump in box office collections, especially in Hyderabad and other urban areas on the opening weekend. The Sunday collection was massive for the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial.

#Sitaramam is turning out to be Cult Classic Blockbuster with each passing day! The film had a very good Monday today, at box office with strong collections all over👏👏 Huge Demand mounting on distributors to add More shows👍🏻@dulQuer @mrunal0801 @hanurpudi @VyjayanthiFilms — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 8, 2022

At the US Box Office, Sita Ramam is putting up a strong show. It has crossed the $600K with its Monday Pre-sales.

Sita Ramam is produced by Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies.