Sita Ramam Box Office Collection Day 1: Telugu romance drama Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna premiered in theatres on August 05, 2022, Friday. The film which has been dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, has garnered favourable reviews from the audience and critics alike. As per Andhra box office reports, Sita Ramam had a decent box office debut. The film needs to pick up momentum and expand during the weekend.Also Read - Sita Ramam Review: Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur's Tear-Jerker Romance is a Must Watch

Sita Ramam Box Office Collection:

#SitaRamam opened fairly Decently at the BoxOffice considering the clash scenario. Will need to gain more steam and grow over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/AXcBo8EuLy — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 5, 2022

Both the crowd and the critics have given both films favourable reviews. The flicks Sita Ramam and Bimbisara appear to be competing head-to-head at the box office this weekend. According to Telugu trade reports, it starts off with a respectable Rs 6.5 to 7 crore box office gross. Also Read - Sita Ramam HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Sita Ramam V/s Bimbisara Box Office

Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur’s film faces stiff competition from Bimbisara. The film had a very strong start internationally at the box office, but Bimbisara, which is currently in first place, had an impact.

Around ₹33 Cr riding on 2 releases tomorrow theatrically worldwide!#Bimbisara ₹15 Cr (Largely NRA)#SitaRamam ₹18Cr (Largely Advance basis, including Tam & Mal) pic.twitter.com/88TxPp1bgM — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 4, 2022

As per Andhra Box Office reports, “SitaRamam had a decent opening day. One wouldn’t expect fire works on Day 1 for this particular genre or DQ. But the film performed despite a strong opponent. And Thankfully bigger numbers than recent Solo release!”

Sita Ramam USA Box Office

The audience at the US premiere gave Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur’s film favourable reviews. Check out the film’s day 1 collection reports:

Premieres + First Day Gross in USA 🇺🇸 #SitaRamam 1 Cr 70 Lakhs ( $212K from 266 Locs ) #Bimbisara 1 Cr 12 Lakhs ( $140K from 165 Locs ) — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) August 6, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan starrer film is a period love drama with depth and a compelling narrative. Mrunal Thakur is portraying Sita, Ram’s love interest who is a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Afreen, a passionate individual who arrives in quest of Sita and Ram, is played by Rashmika Mandanna.

