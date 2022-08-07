Sita Ramam Box Office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s eternal romance saga Sita Ramam witnessed a slight dip on Saturday. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial garnered around Rs 4.50 crore on Day 2. Sita Ramam had grossed Rs 5.25 Crore on its opening day and was expected to grow at the box office over the weekend. The film about unconditional love also co-starring Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna couldn’t retain its momentum on Saturday and had a slow start even during the weekend. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#SitaRamam is etching its place in the hearts of audience 2nd day bookings are super solid & Huge footfalls are being reported from every place Excellent First Week numbers gonna be huge @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @hanurpudi @VyjayanthiFilms (sic).”Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan Hints Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Are Dating Each Other: ‘I Like Them Together'

Check out this tweet by Ramesh Bala:

#SitaRamam is etching its place in the hearts of audience👌 2nd day bookings are super solid & Huge footfalls are being reported from every place 👏👏👏 Excellent👌👍🏻 First Week numbers gonna be huge💥@dulQuer @mrunal0801 @hanurpudi @VyjayanthiFilms — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 6, 2022

Sita Ramam earned Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday, as per an Amar Ujala report. Although the film witnessed a dip in the second day box office collection as compared to its Friday figures, it is expected that the first week box office numbers of Sita Ramam will be decent. Andhra Box Office tweeted, “#SitaRamam has shown promising growth on Day 2 in 30-40% range. This should continue to grow and hold well on weekdays and also perform in other languages to cross the line.” Also Read - Sita Ramam Review: Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur's Tear-Jerker Romance is a Must Watch

Check out this tweet by Andhra Box Office:

#SitaRamam has shown promising growth on Day 2 in 30-40% range. This should continue to grow and hold well on weekdays and also perform in other languages to cross the line. pic.twitter.com/v5JNZMuQ8a — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 7, 2022

Sita Ramam, released on August 5 is a love story set in the 1970s that also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sumanth, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

